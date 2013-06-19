BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
LONDON, June 19 Darty, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, posted an expected slump in year profit, hit by weak economies in the euro zone and a structural shift to online sales.
The firm, which trails Metro's Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail by annual sales, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 26.4 million euros in the year to April 30.
That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 25 million euros, reduced after a February profit warning, and was down on the 78.7 million euros made in 2011-12.
Darty, which trades from over 450 stores, has responded to the downturn by exiting loss-making operations in Britain, Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands as well as reducing costs.
After taking account of discontinued operations and booking exceptional costs of 115.3 million euros, the firm made a total loss of 105.3 million euros.
Darty did, however, maintain its full year dividend at 3.5 cents, saying it was confident of an improvement in earnings over the medium term.
LISBOA, March 31 O Fundo de Resolução (FR) acordou a venda de 75 pct do Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star, que vai injectar 750 milhões de euros (ME) iniciais no capital deste 'good bank' e mais 250 ME no prazo de 3 anos, ficando o FR com os restantes 25 pct, anunciou o Banco de Portugal (BP).
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia's heavily indebted food and retail group Agrokor and a board of creditors have agreed "in principle" on the main elements of a standstill agreement which they expect to sign later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a statement.