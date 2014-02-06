PARIS Feb 6 Darty Plc, Europe's
third-largest electricals retailer, reported a 3.2 percent rise
in like-for-like revenue for the third quarter and said it would
look for cost savings in an economic climate which remained
challenging.
Sales at Darty France, which represents 70 percent of group
revenue, rose 4.9 percent in the quarter which ended on Jan. 31,
slowing from 5.8 percent growth in the second quarter.
Its overall group gross margin was down 80 basis points
reflecting ongoing price pressure in "challenging and
promotional markets", it said in a statement.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and
Dixons Retail - Darty is facing weak consumer spending
and competition from online retailers.
London-listed Darty, which has more than 450 stores in
Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making
operations in Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets
of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In December, Darty said it had agreed to sell its Turkish
business under a plan to eliminate losses in non-core markets
and was in talks to buy French multimedia website Mistergoodeal.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)