By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 10 Electrical goods retailer Darty
Plc said improving consumer confidence and a hot summer
that boosted demand for fridges and coolers pushed up
first-quarter revenue in France, its biggest market.
The company also said it was seeing strong television sales
ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which starts on Sept. 18. But
group sales were weighed down by a weak performance in the
Netherlands where a new warehouse system hit product
availability.
Darty is Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer and
competes with bigger rivals Dixons Carphone, from
Britain, and German firm Metro AG's Media-Saturn.
It said like-for-like sales in France, which accounts for 70
percent of group sales, rose 1.1 percent in the first-quarter,
improving from a 0.7 percent drop in the previous three months.
But first-quarter group sales fell 0.3 percent, having
dropped 0.5 percent in the previous three months.
Like many of its rivals, Darty is facing weak consumer
spending and competition from online retailers. The company,
which has about 400 stores in Europe, has responded by cutting
costs, exiting loss-making operations in Italy, Spain, Turkey
and the Czech Republic, and focusing on its main markets of
France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Darty Chief Executive Regis Schultz told Reuters that French
sales had been helped by an improving real estate market as well
as "a little upturn" in consumer confidence.
He said he was confident Darty would continue to outperform
an expected 2 percent decline in 2015 in the overall French
market.
Darty said that online company Mistergooddeal, which it
bought last year to expand its web presence, was on track to
break even this financial year, as previously forecast.
Dixons Carphone reported a consensus-beating 8 percent rise
in first-quarter underlying sales, led by a strong showing in
its home market Britain.
(Editing by James Regan and Pravin Char)