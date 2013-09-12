UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
PARIS, Sept 12 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electricals retailer, reported a 1.0 percent fall in like-for-like revenue for the first quarter to July 31, and said challenging market conditions would continue to put pressure on margins.
Sales at Darty France, which represents 70 percent of group's total revenue, dropped 0.4 percent, and the group said its cost-cutting plan in the country was making good progress.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail - Darty is battling weak consumer spending and competition from online retailers.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Overall gross margin for the group was down 90 basis points in the first quarter, reflecting strong growth in smart phones and tablets and ongoing price pressure.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.