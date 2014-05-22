PARIS May 22 Darty Plc, Europe's
third-largest electricals retailer, is banking on the upcoming
football World Cup to boost its sales of TV sets after it
suffered a 0.8 percent decline in like-for-like quarterly
revenue amid challenging markets.
"In the fourth quarter (to end April) vision sales were poor
as people were waiting for new offers for the World Cup. We
expect vision sales (growth) to be positive in the first
quarter," Chief Financial Officer Dominique Platt told Reuters
by phone.
Sales at Darty France, which represents 70 percent of group
revenue, eased 0.2 percent in the quarter, a slowdown from 4.9
percent growth in the previous quarter.
The fourth quarter to end April is traditionally Darty's
weaker quarter, making around 20 percent of annual sales.
Darty France however outperformed a drop of around 3 percent
on the overall French market, with market share gains in all
major products, Platt said.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and
Dixons Retail - Darty is facing weak consumer spending
and competition from online retailers.
London-listed Darty, which has more than 450 stores in
Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making
operations in Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets
of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In December, Darty agreed to sell its Turkish business under
a plan to eliminate losses in non-core markets and last month
completed the acquisition of French multimedia website
Mistergoodeal.
Darty also continues to review its Datart business in the
Czech Republic and Slovakia.
"If the opportunity comes to sell at a reasonable price, we
may do it but we are not rushing to sell," Platt said.
