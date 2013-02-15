LONDON Feb 15 Europe's No. 3 electrical goods
retailer Darty warned on year profit after sales trends
softened at the end of its third quarter with markets becoming
more promotional.
"If these conditions continue then adjusted profit before
tax for the year to April 30 2013 for the continuing group is
unlikely to achieve the lower end of current market
expectations," the firm said on Friday.
It said the lower end was 30 million euros.
Darty said total revenue in the 13 weeks to Jan. 31, its
fiscal third quarter, fell 2.5 percent, with sales at stores
open at least a year down 0.5 percent. Gross margin was down 110
basis points.