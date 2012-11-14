Nov 14 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electricals retailer, reported a 2.2 percent fall in revenue for the six months through October, and said it expects conditions across its markets to remain challenging.

The company, formerly known as Kesa, however said it expects to benefit in the remainder of the year from weaker year-ago numbers, a telecom agreement and spending cuts.

First-half revenue fell 1.7 percent, on a like-for-like basis. like-for-like revenue fell 2.8 percent in its France business, which provides more than half of Darty's total revenue.

The company, which runs about 500 stores in nine European countries, said it was still looking for a chief executive after it announced the departure of former CEO Thierry Falque-Pierrotin in September.

Shares in the company were up nearly 4 percent at 47.5 pence at 0803 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.