Dec 12 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer, said it was working on eliminating losses in its non-core markets as part of its "Nouvelle Confiance" strategy aimed at turning things around.

The France-based retailer, formerly known as Kesa, said it would it would cut losses in Spain, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and review operations in Turkey. These countries, which make up the company's developing businesses, have been reporting losses for the past few years.

Darty swung to a first-half loss and said current market conditions remained difficult. It cut its interim dividend to 0.875 cents per share from 2.25 cents a year earlier.

"This company will be in profit in the full year," Chairman Alan Parker said on a post-earnings call.

Darty said it will focus on strengthening its developed businesses in France, Belgium and Netherlands.

"It does not mean store closures. What we have done in Italy is preserve a great majority of our stores, in fact they are now part of an expanding electrical company," Parker said.

The company sold its loss-reporting Italian operations last month to local retailer DPS Group SRL, while taking a 15 percent stake in DPS.

"In that way we eliminated the losses of Darty but preserved the business in Italy and that's the kind of option we're looking at in these other countries as well," Parker said.

Parker, former CEO of Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread Plc, said the Darty brand would not necessarily exist in its current form in these regions.

The company posted an adjusted loss before tax of 10.8 million euros ($14.04 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31. It reported a profit of 12.1 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Demand in France fell sharply, as Europe's second largest economy and Darty's biggest market struggled to reverse the highest unemployment in 13 years with spending cuts and higher taxes.

Profit from France, which is home to 229 of the company's 500 stores, fell 44 percent to 24.4 million euros.

"The weak performance at Darty France and the deteriorating current trade means that we don't yet feel that it is right to change our recommendation from 'sell,' despite the group's 'Nouvelle Confiance' (new confidence)," Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan said in a note.

The company said Finance Director Dominic Platt will serve as interim chief executive until it finds a replacement for Thierry Falque-Pierrotin, who stepped down in September.

Darty shares were up 2 percent at 48.5 pence at 0948 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.