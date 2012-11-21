Nov 21 France's Darty Plc, formerly
known as Kesa, plans to sell its loss-making Italian operations
to DPS Group SRL and take a 15 percent stake in the Italian
electrical goods retailer.
Darty, Europe's third-largest retailer of electrical goods,
did not disclose the deal value, but said it will pay DPS 3
million euros ($3.8 million).
"The current business is sub-scale, operating in a difficult
market with the achievement of a profitable market position
highly unlikely in the medium term." Darty Chairman, Alan
Parker, said in a statement.
The cost of closure of operations in Italy, along with
certain working capital adjustments on completion, was expected
to be about 11 million euros, the company said.
Darty, along with bigger rival Media Markt Saturn,
is battling competition from supermarket chains and online
retailers at a time when demand has stagnated.
Wednesday's sale is part of Darty's ongoing review of its
operations.
Darty had to pay a 50 million pounds ($80.4 million) dowry
to a private equity firm last year to take its loss-making UK
business Comet off its hands.
Shares in Darty were up 6 percent at 46.5 pence at 0811 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.