June 27 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld
the dismissal of nearly all claims in 68 cases seeking to hold
drug makers liable for injuries from the use of the prescription
painkillers Darvon and Darvocet, which were pulled from the U.S.
market in 2010.
The plaintiffs, who used generic versions of the drugs, had
invoked design defect laws in 22 U.S. states in claiming that
generic drug makers misbranded the drugs. Many also sought to
hold brand-name drug makers liable for alleged
misrepresentations made to prescribing doctors.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Cincinnati rejected claims in 67 of the cases. One lawsuit,
by a Mississippi woman who said her husband's use of the drugs
led to cardiac failure, was allowed to proceed.
Friday's decision largely upheld rulings by U.S. District
Judge Danny Reeves in Lexington, Kentucky, who oversees
nationwide litigation over the drug propoxyphene, including
Darvon and Darvocet.
Among the defendants in the various cases were Eli Lilly &
Co, which won regulatory approval for Darvon in 1957 and
Darvocet in 1972, and generic drug makers such as Mylan Inc
and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Louis Bograd, a lawyer at the Center for Constitutional
Litigation who argued the plaintiffs' appeals, said: "We are
disappointed in the panel decision, and are considering our
options."
Lilly, in a statement, said it was pleased with the 6th
Circuit's "expansive decision." Jay Lefkowitz, a partner at
Kirkland & Ellis representing the generic drug makers, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010 halted sales
of products containing propoxyphene after a study by Xanodyne
Pharmaceuticals Inc, which then held the rights to sell
brand-name versions, suggested they might be linked to heart
rhythm abnormalities.
Lawsuits ensued, but the plaintiffs suffered setbacks when
the U.S. Supreme Court, in 2011 and 2013, shielded generic drug
makers from state "failure-to-warn" claims and from state
"design defect" claims that depended on the adequacy of a drug's
warnings.
In Friday's decision, Circuit Judge Richard Suhrheinrich
said the plaintiffs could not pursue misbranding claims against
generic drug makers over propoxyphene, having failed to allege
sufficient "new and scientifically significant information that
was not before the FDA."
He also said misrepresentation claims against the brand-name
drug makers must be dismissed because courts in the 22 states
would not recognize such claims under their respective laws.
The case is In re: Darvocet, Darvon, and Propoxyphene
Products Liability Litigation, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-5368.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)