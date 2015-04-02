(Adds detail)
ZURICH, April 2 Switzerland's civil aviation
office has approved Etihad Airways' purchase of a stake in
Darwin Airline, the Swiss company said on Thursday, concluding a
deal that was first announced more than a year ago.
Etihad, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is
scooping up stakes in airlines to expand its route network and
boost traffic through its Abu Dhabi hub. It agreed to buy a 33.3
percent stake in Lugano, Switzerland-based Darwin at the start
of 2014.
Darwin rebranded itself Etihad Regional in anticipation of
the deal's completion, but the acquisition was held up as the
pair waited for approval from Switzerland's Federal Office of
Civil Aviation (BAZL).
The Swiss airline said in a statement BAZL had given final
approval to the stake sale.
"This partnership will provide us the financial stability
for the long-term growth of our company, dispelling any market
uncertainty," Darwin Chief Executive Maurizio Merlo said in a
statement.
BAZL said it had approved the deal following the adoption of
a new business model which reduces the dependence of Darwin
vis-a-vis Etihad. In addition to its own flights, Darwin will
operate flights on behalf of Alitalia and Air Berlin in Europe,
BAZL added in a statement.
The Swiss carrier said in October Etihad had agreed to
relinquish a role in the appointment of top executives in order
to secure approval for the deal.
In December, Darwin alleged Lufthansa-owned Swiss
International Air Lines (SWISS) had responded to the deal by
engaging in a series of actions aimed at forcing the airline out
of the Swiss market.
Darwin lodged a formal complaint with the Switzerland's
competition commission.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Vincent Baby)