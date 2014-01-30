* All-cash deal values Accelrys at $12.50 a share
* Dassault aims to be No. 1 in bio science software-CEO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 30 Dassault Systemes has
agreed to buy U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys in
an all-cash deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750
million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio, the
software company said on Thursday.
The French maker of computer-assisted design programmes said
it would self-finance the offer for Accelrys, which provides
scientific software for the energy, aerospace and industrial
goods sectors, at a price of $12.50 per share.
"Our ambition is to offer solutions in all areas of bio
sciences where we want to be leader," Dassault Systemes CEO
Bernard Charles told Reuters by phone.
The board of Accelrys, whose clients include Sanofi
, L'Oreal and Unilever has
unanimously approved the transaction which is expected to be
completed during the second quarter of 2014, Dassault said.
Charles would not discuss the financial impact of the deal
as Dassault Systemes unveils its full-year earnings on Feb. 6.
According to Accelrys website, the U.S. group had revenue
of $122.051 million and an operating loss of $22.8 million in
the first nine months of 2013.
Recent Dassault Systemes' acquisitions have included
U.S.-based software developer Apriso and Realtime Technology AG,
a provider of 3D visualisation software.