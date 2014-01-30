* All-cash deal values Accelrys at $12.50 a share

* Dassault aims to be No. 1 in bio science software-CEO

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 30 Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys in an all-cash deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio, the software company said on Thursday.

The French maker of computer-assisted design programmes said it would self-finance the offer for Accelrys, which provides scientific software for the energy, aerospace and industrial goods sectors, at a price of $12.50 per share.

"Our ambition is to offer solutions in all areas of bio sciences where we want to be leader," Dassault Systemes CEO Bernard Charles told Reuters by phone.

The board of Accelrys, whose clients include Sanofi , L'Oreal and Unilever has unanimously approved the transaction which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2014, Dassault said.

Charles would not discuss the financial impact of the deal as Dassault Systemes unveils its full-year earnings on Feb. 6.

According to Accelrys website, the U.S. group had revenue of $122.051 million and an operating loss of $22.8 million in the first nine months of 2013.

Recent Dassault Systemes' acquisitions have included U.S.-based software developer Apriso and Realtime Technology AG, a provider of 3D visualisation software.