PARIS Jan 5 French aerospace group Dassault Aviation said deliveries fell in 2015, as companies in crisis-hit emerging markets purchased fewer corporate jets.

Dassault delivered 55 Falcon jets last year, the company said on Tuesday, down from 66 in 2014. New orders halved to 45 planes and a further 20 were cancelled by NetJets, the leasing firm owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

"The economic environment especially in emerging countries strongly impacted our prospects and customers," Dassault said in a statement.

Deliveries of Dassault's Rafale fighter jet also fell to eight planes in 2015 - five to France and three to Egypt - from the 11 French deliveries recorded in 2014. But the company took 48 new Rafale orders in the course of the year, 24 each from Egypt and Qatar. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)