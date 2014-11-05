PARIS Nov 5 Dassault Aviation, the French maker of fighter jets, expects to conclude a deal to supply Rafale planes to India by March, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Wednesday.

The final phase of exclusive negotiations on the contract, estimated at $15 billion, should conclude within India's current budget year ending in March 2015, Trappier told reporters in Paris. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, editing by David Evans)