Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Saint Cloud near Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS Dassault Aviation, the French maker of fighter jets, expects to conclude a deal to supply Rafale planes to India by March, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Wednesday.

The final phase of exclusive negotiations on the contract, estimated at $15 billion, should conclude within India's current budget year ending in March 2015, Trappier told reporters in Paris.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, editing by David Evans)