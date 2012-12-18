* Eric Trappier to become CEO in January
* Loik Segalen named COO
* Current CEO Charles Edelstenne will remain on board
(Adds details, share price, background)
PARIS, Dec 18 Dassault Aviation said
the head of its international operations, Eric Trappier, would
take over as chief executive when Charles Edelstenne reaches
retirement age in January.
His deputy will be Loik Segalen, currently director of
economic affairs at the maker of French warplanes and business
jets, Dassault said in a statement on Tuesday.
Trappier and Segalen, both 52, had been identified in press
reports as possible successors to Edelstenne, who will step down
on Jan. 8 ahead of his 75th birthday.
Industry sources say Edelstenne, who will stay on the board,
is expected to remain an influential figure.
He joined Dassault Aviation in 1960 and became its chief
executive in 2000, succeeding Serge Dassault, the son of
company founder Marcel Dassault.
Dassault is seen as a key player in possible French defence
industry consolidation involving Thales and Safran
.
Aerospace and defence group EADS controls 46.3
percent of Dassault Aviation.
Dassault shares were little changed at 745 euros at 1326
GMT. The stock is up almost a third this year and has more than
quadrupled in value in the 12 1/2 years since Edelstenne became
CEO.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Additional
reporting by Elena Berton in Paris; Editing by James Regan)