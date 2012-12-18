PARIS Dec 18 Dassault Aviation said
the head of its international operations, Eric Trappier, would
be promoted to chief executive when Charles Edelstenne reaches
retirement age in January.
His deputy will be Loik Segalen, currently director of
economic affairs at the maker of French warplanes and business
jets, Dassault company said in a statement.
Industry sources say Edelstenne, who will remain on the
board, is exected to remain an influential figure. Dassault is
seen as a key player in possible French defence industry
consolidation involving Thales and Safran.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)