PARIS, June 12 A Franco-British contract to order a surveillance drone from France's Dassault Aviation and Britain's BAE Systems should be signed in July during the Farnborough Air Show, industrial sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The contract aims to supply both countries' armies by 2020 and is part of the Lancaster House Franco-British agreement signed in November 2010.

"Everything has been cleared," one of the sources said. BAE and Dassault declined to comment, while the French defence ministry was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian Plumb)