PARIS, June 12 A Franco-British contract to
order a surveillance drone from France's Dassault Aviation
and Britain's BAE Systems should be signed in
July during the Farnborough Air Show, industrial sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The contract aims to supply both countries' armies by 2020
and is part of the Lancaster House Franco-British agreement
signed in November 2010.
"Everything has been cleared," one of the sources said. BAE
and Dassault declined to comment, while the French defence
ministry was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Christian Plumb)