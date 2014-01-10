BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide intends to review amended merger agreement
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
PARIS Jan 10 France's defence ministry said on Friday that the government was committing to a further phase of the Rafale fighter jet project and that about one billion euros was being earmarked.
"This is a very strong signal of our willingness to invest in the Rafale and across the entire aerospace combat sector to maintain a top world position," said a ministry statement.
The jet is made primarily by French group Dassault but also involves groups such as Thales and Safran, the ministry said.
"In all about one billion euros should be committed to this work, which will trickle through the entire fighter jet industry sector," said the statement.
(Reporting By Brian Love;Editing by Mark John)
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.