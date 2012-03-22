* Eyes flat 2012 net sales

PARIS, March 22 French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation forecast flat sales this year and was cautious about a recovery in demand for business jets.

The maker of Falcon business jets and France's Rafale warplanes, whose profits slumped 29 percent last year, said it expected to deliver around 65 Falcon jets and 11 Rafale jet fighters this year.

"A business jet market recovery is initiated but its evolution remains uncertain for the year 2012," Dassault said in a statement.

"Regarding military aircraft, decisive opportunities exist for both Rafale export sales and drones," the group said.

Dassault delivered 63 Falcons last year and 95 in 2010.

The company, which is close to sealing a deal to sell 126 Rafale jets to India, said it delivered 11 Rafales in 2011.

Dasssault also said its core net profit fell 29 percent to 395 million euros ($521 million) and it slashed its dividend by 20 percent to 8.50 euros.

The net profit figure excludes income from defence firm Thales of which Dassault owns 26 percent.

This was after 2011 revenue fell an already reported 21 percent to 3.305 billion euros, reflecting lower deliveries of business jets last year.

Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne told a news conference that talks regarding the possible purchase by Thales of a stake in French weapon manufacturer Nexter were stalled until the French presidential elections.

By 0911 GMT, Dassault Aviation shares were off 0.56 percent at 706 euros. ($1=0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)