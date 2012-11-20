BRUSSELS Nov 20 French software group Dassault
Systemes is looking for acquisitions to expand its
product portfolio, after buying a Canadian mining-software
specialist earlier this year.
Dassault Systemes bought privately held Canadian company
Gemcom in April for $360 million and chief executive Bernard
Charles said on Tuesday there were many related industries the
group could expand into.
"We are always looking and we are targeting a lot of
interesting teams around the world," Charles told Reuters on the
sidelines of a company conference in Brussels.
Water consumption and water treatment was an area of
specific interest to the group, Charles said, as many industrial
processes still consumed too much of the vital resource.
"We want to create a virtual universe to harmonise products,
nature and life, and that's what we are going to do and we have
a lot of cash available to do it," he said.
"Let me add that there will be no bad surprises," Charles
said regarding the company's acquisition strategy.
Charles said the integration of Gemcom was completed and a
new product for the mining sector had already been launched at
an industry fair in Las Vegas.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)