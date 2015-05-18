GENEVA May 18 Dassault Aviation will double production of its Rafale combat jet within two to three years once it has completed a forthcoming contract to sell the planes to India, its chief executive said on Monday.

The French planemaker is also in talks with several other countries including Malaysia, after recently winning its first export contracts with Egypt and Qatar, CEO Eric Trappier added.

He was speaking to Reuters at the EBACE business jet exhibition outside Geneva.

Trappier last week said Dassault would increase production of the Rafale if it signs a third export contract but did not give a timeframe.

It currently produces 11 Rafales a year.

India has pledged to order 36 of the planes directly from the French government after talks stalled with Dassault over a larger deal. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Tim Hepher)