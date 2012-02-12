MUMBAI Feb 12 India's Reliance Industries
and France's Dassault Aviation have signed a
pact for partnering in the defence and homeland security sector
in Asia's third-largest economy, a spokesman for the Indian
conglomerate said on Sunday.
The accord comes less than two weeks after Dassault's Rafale
warplanes emerged as the preferred bidder in a $15 billion
contest to supply India with 126 fighter jets.
India is the world's largest arms importer with plans to
spend $100 billion on weapons over the next decade.
Reliance Industries, India's most-valuable company, did not
give any further detail on the tie-up with the French company.
Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, the world's ninth-richest man,
Reliance Industries has been looking to diversify as growth in
its core oil and gas business slows. The company has expanded
into newer sector such as retail and telecom in recent years.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Erica Billingham)