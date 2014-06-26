PARIS, June 26 The French family-owned Dassault
Group said on Thursday its shareholders have voted unanimously
to appoint Charles Edelstenne as eventual successor to Serge
Dassault, the 89-year-old son of the group's founder Marcel
Dassault.
The statement came amid media reports of a succession
struggle between family members over who would ultimately lead
the holding company, which controls Dassault Aviation,
and national newspaper Le Figaro as well as holding major stakes
in Dassault Systemes and Thales and smaller
stakes in several other listed French businesses.
In a brief statement following an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting, the holding company said that when
required Charles Edelstenne "will automatically succeed Serge
Dassault."
Edelstenne, 76, has been chairman of Dassault Systemes since
2002 and was chairman and chief executive of Dassault Aviation
until January 2013.
The same statement said that the post of Olivier Dassault,
one of Serge Dassault's four children, as the head of Dassualt
Group's supervisory committee was renewed at the shareholders'
meeting.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)