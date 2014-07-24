(Corrects spelling of Quintiq in second and fifth paragraphs)

PARIS, July 24 Dassault Systemes is to buy business planning software company Quintiq, its second acquisition this month, taking the French management solutions company into the metals, mining, oil and gas, rail delivery and freight industries for the first time.

Dassault said it would pay about 250 million euros ($336 million) in cash for Netherlands and United States based, privately-held Quintiq, which is majority owned by its senior management team.

Dassault made the announcement as it reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, driven by growth at its services division, and reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.

Its shares climbed 4.8 percent to 49.29 euros in early trading on Thursday.

Founded in 1997, Quintiq seeks to solve supply planning puzzles for large and complex companies. Its customers include chip tool maker ASML, cement group Lafarge, and steelmaker ArcelorMittal. It also plans and optimises operations for delivery groups DHL and TNT, global retailer Walmart and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier this month, Dassault acquired simulations solutions company SIMPACK on undisclosed financial terms. ($1 = 0.7432 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and James Regan)