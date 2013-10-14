BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks Ltd to acquire Net Logistics
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
PARIS Oct 14 Dassault Systemes said on Monday it expected revenue to rise 4 to 5 percent this year, down from the 7 to 8 percent forecast in July.
"It is sensible to wait until we have more visibility in the fourth quarter to make forecasts for 2014 ... but for 2013, we'll have growth comprised of between 4 and 5 percent," Chief Financial Officer Thibault de Tersant told reporters on a teleconference call. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.