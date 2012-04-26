* Q1 net sales rise 47 pct
* Q1 order intake rises 71 pct
PARIS, April 26 French aircraft maker Dassault
Aviation posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter
sales on Thursday, underpinned by a two-thirds increase in
deliveries of its Falcon business jets.
Order intake jumped 71 percent to 734 million euros ($968
million) in the first three months of the year, with exports
accounting for two-thirds of the total, Dassault said.
This included 10 Falcon orders against 11 a year earlier.
Still, the value of Falcon orders rose to 450 million euros from
349 million a year ago.
A support contract for the French Army helped defence orders
surge to 284 million euros from 79 million in the first quarter
of last year, the maker of France's Rafale warplanes added in a
statement.
First-quarter revenue rose to 950 million euros, Dassault
said. The group delivered 15 Falcon jets, against nine in the
year-ago period. Most of the price of a new plane is paid when
the customer receives it.
Dassault in March forecast flat sales this year and was
cautious about a recovery in demand for business jets.
The company said then it expected to deliver around 65
Falcons and 11 Rafale fighters in 2012. Dassault delivered 63
Falcons last year and 95 in 2010.
Shares in Dassault were little changed at 680 euros by 0916
GMT.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)