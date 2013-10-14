BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks Ltd to acquire Net Logistics
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
PARIS Oct 14 Dassault Systemes SA : * Shares fall 8 percent after software maker warns on revenue and profit
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.