* Q3 non-IFRS revenue 496 mln eur vs 520 mln expected
* CFO sees 2013 growth of 4-5 pct vs 7-8 pct previously
* Growth especially slow in Asia
PARIS, Oct 14 French software maker Dassault
Systemes warned on Monday that revenue growth will be
sharply lower than expected this year, citing sluggish orders,
especially in Asia.
The company said it had suffered from lengthening investment
decisions and that a portion of its clients had chosen to rent
rather than buy software licences, bringing in less short-term
revenue than expected.
Chief Financial Officer Thibault de Tersant told reporters
on a call that the company now expected full-year revenue to
rise by 4-5 percent, down from the 7-8 percent forecast in July.
The company, which is due to publish detailed results on
Oct. 24, said that quarterly revenue was 496 million euros
($672.7 million), against its target of 520 million euros, while
earnings per share were down 1 percent year on year at 0.88
euros.
In constant currencies, revenue grew 4 percent year on
year, while the company had expected growth of 8-9 percent.
Revenue rose by only 2 percent in Asia, 1 percent in the
Americas and 7 percent in Europe.
The company lowered its fourth-quarter revenue target by
about 20 million euros to at least 565 million euros.
It forecast quarterly earnings per share of 0.97 euros, down
from the 1.03 euros previously expected, and an operating margin
of 34 percent, against 34.5 percent previously.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
