BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings updates disposal of associate company
* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately hk$9.9 million
PARIS Feb 7 Dassault Systemes SA : * 2013 objectives: non-ifrs revenue growth of 5-7% in constant currencies * Sees 2013 non-ifrs operating margin of about 32% * Sees 2013 non-ifrs EPS range of about euros 3.45 to euros 3.60, representing
growth of about 2% to 7%
* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately hk$9.9 million
June 1 Ben Ainslie is the only America's Cup skipper with his name emblazoned on one of the six space-age foiling catamarans flying around Bermuda's Great Sound this month.