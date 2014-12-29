BRIEF-Weebit Nano remains on track to meet 40nm target by end of 2017
* Company remains on track to achieve 40nm working cells by end of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Data Respons ASA :
* Says has been awarded a contract with a customer in industrial sector
* Order comprises deliveries of embedded computer solutions custom made for use in demanding environments
* Contract is valued at 30 million Norwegian crowns ($4.01 million) and order volume will be delivered over next years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4885 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company remains on track to achieve 40nm working cells by end of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 U.S. software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.