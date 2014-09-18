BRIEF-Wonders Information to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 18 Data Respons ASA
* Says receives contracts in Germany worth 10 million Norwegian crowns
* Says Data Respons has signed contracts with customers in Germany in industrial and maritime segments
* Says contracts confirm a positive development in German market, with a growth of more than 30 percent in H1 2014
* Says contracts comprise delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in customers' end products
