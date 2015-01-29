BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Data Respons ASA :
* Q4 operating revenue 229 million ($29.22 million) Norwegian crowns versus 229 million crowns last year
* Q4 EBITDA 18.3 million crowns versus 18.4 million crowns last year
* Q4 order intake 350 million crowns versus 251 million crowns last year
* Says board of directors proposes to continue with a dividend of 1.00 crown per share for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8361 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO