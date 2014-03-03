BRIEF-People.cn to pay annual cash div as 0.45 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016, appoints Wei Rongfang as CFO
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd : * Says appointment of chairperson, change in function of a director and change of company secretary * Nolitha Victoria Fakude appointed independent non-executive director, chairperson of board w.e.f 1 March 2014 * Says Fakude replaces ms Dudu Nyamane, the out-going interim chairperson * Says Dudu Nyamane will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.