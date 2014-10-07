BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd
* Operating profit increased by 18% to r66 million
* Revenue increased by 9% to R1.102 billion for six months ended 31 August 2014
* Interim gross cash dividend declared of 8.0908 cents per share
* Headline EPS ("HEPS") increased 16% from 21.0 cents to 24.3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi