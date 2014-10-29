Oct 29 Datacolor AG :

* Says in fiscal year 2013/14, net sales increased to $70.0 million (2012/13: $61.2 million)

* Says fiscal year EBITDA was $6.5 million (previous year: $6.8 million)

* Says fiscal year net income $4.1 million (previous year: $4.5 million)

* Says fiscal year-end net cash position of $28.5 million and equity ratio of 60.3 pct (Sept. 30, 2013: 63.5 pct)