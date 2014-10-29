BRIEF-Beijing Lanxum Technology to buy remaining 5 pct stake in tech firm for 18.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy the remaining 5 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech development firm for 18.2 million yuan
Oct 29 Datacolor AG :
* Says in fiscal year 2013/14, net sales increased to $70.0 million (2012/13: $61.2 million)
* Says fiscal year EBITDA was $6.5 million (previous year: $6.8 million)
* Says fiscal year net income $4.1 million (previous year: $4.5 million)
* Says fiscal year-end net cash position of $28.5 million and equity ratio of 60.3 pct (Sept. 30, 2013: 63.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 115.4 million yuan to 230.8 million yuan