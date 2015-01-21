Jan 21 Datagroup AG :

* FY 2013/14 dividend of 0.20 euros per share

* Says for financial year 2014/2015, sharp increase in profitability is expected

* FY 2013/2014 sales of 152.4 million euros ($176 million)

* EBITDA in fiscal year 2013/2014 at 10.3 million euros

* Outlook confirmed for 2014/2015

* Says costs of restructuring and increased control and financial expenses decreased net profit in fiscal year 2013/2014 to 1.1 million euros (previous year 1.9 million euros)

* Sees 2014/2015 revenue of more than 155 million euros and EBITDA over 15 million euros