Aug 21 Datagroup AG :
* Says Q3 turnover of 36.8 million euros (prior year. 38.1
million euros)
* Says Q3 EBITDA up 24% to 2.9 million euro
* Says Q3 EBIT rose to EUR 1.6 million (prior year. 0.8 million
euros)
* Says Q3 EBITDA-margin of 7.9% (prior year: 6.1%)
* Says Q3 net income of EUR 0.8 million (prior year: EUR 0.2
million)
* Says 9M revenue 115.9 million euros versus EUR 117.7 million
year ago
* Says expects FY sales of about 150 million euros and an
EBITDA after
extraordinary expenses of more than 10 million euros
* Says 9M EBIT before restructuring increased from 2.7 million
euros to 4.9
million euros (+ 80.6%).
* Says 9M EBITDA before restructuring charges amounted to 9.1
million euros
versus 7.5 million euros year ago
