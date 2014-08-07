Aug 7 Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen : * Says H1 revenues : + 7.4 % to 76.6 million euros * Says H1 order entry: + 6.2 % to 87.1 million euros * Says H1 EBIT significantly raised to 4.2 million euros * Says ebt at 4.1 million euros in H1 2014 (previous year: 0.9 million euros) * Says H1 net income at 2.8 million euros (previous year: 0.2 million euros) * Says increase in sales is expected to reach a mark larger than 5 pct for fiscal year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage