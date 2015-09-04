HONG KONG, Sept 4 Datang Environment Industry
Group, a unit of state-owned China Datang Corp (CDC), plans to
raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in
Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of the year, IFR reported on
Friday citing people close to the deal.
Datang Environment Industry, which provides clean energy
services and facilities to thermal power plants of CDC, will
file its IPO application with the Hong Kong stock exchange in
coming weeks, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
CDC also controls Hong Kong-listed China Datang Corp
Renewable Power Co Ltd.
CITIC CLSA and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO, IFR said.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)