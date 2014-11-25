BRIEF-Globe telecom signed 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit to transfer telecom related technology and patents to controlling shareholder's unit for 598 million yuan (97.47 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11seb5y
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd: