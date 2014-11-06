BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
Nov 6 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs contract to licence its technology to a Beijing-based electronic firm for 103 million yuan (16.85 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1s8s4f5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1117 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
CAIRO, Egypt/ERBIL, Iraq, April 20 Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition would oppose Kurdish plans to hold a referendum on independence after the defeat of Islamic State, its president, Ammar al-Hakim, has said.