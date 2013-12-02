Hong Kong, China stocks fall amid geopolitical worries; defence stocks jump
* Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal - source
Dec 2 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says to set up a JV, Datang NXP Semiconductors Co Ltd, with NXP B.V. In Jiangsu province for a registered capital of $20 million
* Says NXP will hold a 49 percent share in the JV, with Datang Telecom representing 51 percent
* Says the JV will focus on developing and marketing semiconductor solutions for the domestic hybrid and electric car market
