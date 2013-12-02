Dec 2 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Says to set up a JV, Datang NXP Semiconductors Co Ltd, with NXP B.V. In Jiangsu province for a registered capital of $20 million

* Says NXP will hold a 49 percent share in the JV, with Datang Telecom representing 51 percent

* Says the JV will focus on developing and marketing semiconductor solutions for the domestic hybrid and electric car market

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: