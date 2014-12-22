* Global Witness says is a victory for press freedom
* BSGR plans to appeal the decision
* BSGR in legal battles with Vale, Rio, Guinea and others
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 22 Britain's data watchdog has
dismissed Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's claims against a
campaign group which used data to link him and his BSGR mining
business to corruption in Guinea, saying the group enjoyed
exemptions for journalists.
Steinmetz and three executives working with BSGR -- which
was stripped of its mining rights on the giant Simandou iron
deposit in Guinea in April for alleged corruption -- sued the
Global Witness group last year at the High Court of London,
claiming damages for breaches of their human and data protection
rights..
The court passed the case to the Information Commissioner's
Office (ICO), which said that Global Witness was covered by
exemptions because of the journalistic nature of its work.
BSGR, which has denied any wrongdoing, said it would appeal.
The BSGR executives, suing under British data protection
law, accused Global Witness of unfairly obtaining and using but
then refusing to produce on request personal data on Steinmetz,
David Clark, Sandra Merloni-Horemans and Dag Cramer.
It was the first time the privacy law was used in such
context.
Global Witness, which campaigns for transparency in the
resources industry, maintained that given the journalistic
nature of its work it could rely on exemptions from data
disclosure.
"It is a victory for press freedom because it defines
journalists by what they do, not whom they work for," Leigh
Baldwin, an investigative journalist at Global Witness, said on
the ruling.
BSGR is currently also engaged in legal battles against
Guinea and two large mining companies -- Rio Tinto and
Vale -- with interests in Simandou.
"The ICO has not applied the law correctly and we will be
asking the courts to review its decision," said a spokeswoman
for BSGR.
BSGR has denied paying bribes to obtain licenses in Guinea
and has accused Guinea and its advisers, including
philanthropist George Soros, one of Global Witness' main
funders, of mounting a smear campaign against it.
Earlier this month BSGR also said it had started legal
action against Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May and the UK
anti-fraud agency also in relation to the Guinea case.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)