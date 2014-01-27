NEW YORK Jan 27 Most Americans have been
victims of data theft, but that hasn't stopped them from using
credit cards and social media sites or shopping online,
according to a poll released on Monday.
One in three Americans surveyed said they have seen
fraudulent charges appear on a debit or credit card, and a
quarter have had their email hacked, according to the
Ipsos/Reuters poll of 8,308 Americans.
More than a fifth said they have been told by a company or
service provider that their financial information had been
compromised, while about 14 percent have seen a social media
account hacked. Only 38 percent of Americans have never had
personal data stolen, the poll found.
About 64 percent of the data theft victims said the
experience had not deterred them from using their credit or
debit cards, and 63 percent continued to shop online. More than
half said they did not start paying for things with cash after a
data theft.
The survey findings come at a time when retailers from
Target Corp to Neiman Marcus are yet to fully understand
how hackers managed to steal payment card data of million of
shoppers last year.
The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-27, just weeks after the
massive data breach at Target that resulted in the theft of
about 40 million credit and debit card records and 70 million
other records with customer information such as addresses and
telephone numbers.
More than two thirds of the Target shoppers who were part of
the survey sample said the recent data breach had not affected
their shopping at Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer.
Target was not available for comment.
The incidents have raised the stakes for data security
discussions in Congress and have caused banks and retailers to
argue about whose job it is to protect consumers from cyber
attacks.
On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
urged shoppers to monitor their accounts for unauthorized
charges and alert their bank or card provider immediately if
they suspect fraud. The agency also urged people to not fall
victim to "phishing" scams that involves hackers asking for
personal information via email or by phone.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Jilian Mincer and
Leslie Adler)