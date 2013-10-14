BRIEF-ZTE says Co and ZTE Kangxun Telecom. to be removed from the entity list
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
Oct 14 Datatec Ltd : * Logicalis acquisition * Datatec announces that its subsidiary Logicalis Group has acquired iConsult (Jersey), a Channel Islands based provider of hosted desktop and mail solutions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
* Unit in partnership with Singapore General Hospital will receive a grant from Singapore Israel Industrial Research And Development Foundation