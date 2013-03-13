BRIEF-Shenzhen SDG Information to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
JOHANNESBURG, March 13 Datatec Ltd : * Says further issue of shares * Says announces allotment of 2,500,000 ordinary ZAR 0.01 shares to raise
approximately EUR 9.9M ($12.8M)
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.