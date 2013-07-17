BRIEF-Simei Media sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 90 pct to 140 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
JOHANNESBURG, July 17 Datatec Ltd : * Interim management statement * Overall group revenues and EBITDA in the period are similar to those for the
four months ended 30 June 2012 * Headline earnings* per share are slightly lower * Trading conditions remain largely the same as in the second half of the
financial year ended 28 February 2013
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.8 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment