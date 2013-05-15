JOHANNESBURG May 15 South African information
technology firm Datatec is looking for potential
acquisitions in Southeast Asia, where it could spend up to $50
million, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We are looking at some things in Southeast Asia and we
might even consider North America if the market starts to
improve," Chief Executive Jens Montanana told Reuters.
The networking technology and services company is also in
talks to exit an Indian joint venture unit by its subsidiary
Westcon. Montanana said he was not sure the firm would make more
than the $6-$7 million initially invested there.
"That's unfortunate that we have to exist India but that's
because the operating structure is not consistent with our
structure and standards," he said.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)