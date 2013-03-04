BRIEF-Spectra7 Microsystems announces $4 mln bought deal financing
* Spectra7 microsystems inc. Announces $4.0 million bought deal financing
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Datatec said on Monday its unit Logicals will buy the European businesses of 2e2 for 24 million euros in cash.
The IT businesses to be bought are in Spain, Ireland, Netherlands and Channel Islands, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)
* Spectra7 microsystems inc. Announces $4.0 million bought deal financing
* Tintri inc says applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “tntr”